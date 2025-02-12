Scottish SPCA launch investigation after dead dog found in Harthill woodland wrapped in fleece
The Collie-type dog was found on Saturday, February 8 in the Covenanter Road area of Harthill. The animal had visible neck wounds and had been wrapped in a blue fleece, next to a public pathway and river.
Scottish SPCA Inspector Colin Arthur, said: “We were called out to reports of a dead dog found wrapped in a blue fleece in a quiet woodland area of Harthill. Sadly, it looked like it had been there for some time.
“The dog was unfortunately not microchipped but looked to be a Collie type dog. It is unknown what has happened, but the dog did have some visible wounds to the neck. It is unclear if these wounds happened before or after death.”
Anyone with information that can help with the appeal should call the Scottish SPCA confidential helpline on 03000 999 999.