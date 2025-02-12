An investigation has been launched after a dead dog was discovered in a West Lothian woodland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Collie-type dog was found on Saturday, February 8 in the Covenanter Road area of Harthill. The animal had visible neck wounds and had been wrapped in a blue fleece, next to a public pathway and river.

The SSPCA were informed of the sad news after member of the public discovered the dog on February 8 in the Covenanter Road area of Harthill, West Lothian | SSPCA

Scottish SPCA Inspector Colin Arthur, said: “We were called out to reports of a dead dog found wrapped in a blue fleece in a quiet woodland area of Harthill. Sadly, it looked like it had been there for some time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The dog was unfortunately not microchipped but looked to be a Collie type dog. It is unknown what has happened, but the dog did have some visible wounds to the neck. It is unclear if these wounds happened before or after death.”

Anyone with information that can help with the appeal should call the Scottish SPCA confidential helpline on 03000 999 999.