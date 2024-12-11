A 31-year-old man has been charged in connection with the alleged theft and attempted theft of nine vehicles and supply of drugs in the West Lothian and North Lanarkshire area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following a detailed investigation, officers executed warrants and searched two addresses in Ramsay Place, Whitburn on Tuesday, December 10.

Vehicles, predominately Ford make, and controlled drugs believed to be cannabis with an estimated street value of £10,000, were recovered and subsequently seized. A four-figure sum of cash was also confiscated.

The 31-year-old man is due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court Sheriff Court today (Wednesday, December 11). A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal. | PA

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Sergeant John Irvine, West Lothian CID, said: "I want to reassure communities that we will thoroughly investigate all reports of vehicle theft and would remind people to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to police”.

Anyone who has any concerns or information to contact Police Scotland by calling 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.