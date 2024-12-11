West Lothian crime: Man charged in connection with attempted theft of nine vehicles and supply of drugs
Following a detailed investigation, officers executed warrants and searched two addresses in Ramsay Place, Whitburn on Tuesday, December 10.
Vehicles, predominately Ford make, and controlled drugs believed to be cannabis with an estimated street value of £10,000, were recovered and subsequently seized. A four-figure sum of cash was also confiscated.
Detective Sergeant John Irvine, West Lothian CID, said: "I want to reassure communities that we will thoroughly investigate all reports of vehicle theft and would remind people to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to police”.
Anyone who has any concerns or information to contact Police Scotland by calling 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.