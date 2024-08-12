Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 44-year-old man was seriously assaulted in broad daylight by a group of three men in Whitburn, West Lothian.

The incident happened at around 5.45pm on Friday August 9 on Park Lane. The victim was taken to hospital for treatment. Officers are now appealing for information following the serious assault.

The first suspect is described as being white, of heavy build, around 5ft 8in tall, with short grey hair. He was wearing blue jeans and a blue top.

The second suspect is described as being white, around 40 years old, around 5ft 10in tall, with short dark hair, of medium build, and wearing dark clothing.

The third suspect is described as being white, in his 30s, around 5ft 6in tall, of slim build.

Detective Sergeant Tony Gilhooley said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything to contact police. We also ask anyone with private CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at the time to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 2893 of 9 August, 2024. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.