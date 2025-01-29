West Lothian crime: Residents warned of counterfeit £20 notes in circulation
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police are warning residents and businesses in West Lothian to be vigilant after reports of ‘high quality’ counterfeit £20 notes in circulation in the area.
The Bank of England notes feature the serial number BB81 275037 and have a foil silver section where the holographic image does not change. Suspected counterfeit bank notes should be reported to the police.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Recently there has been a report of counterfeit Bank of England £20 bank notes in circulation. These are reported to be high quality closely resembling genuine notes with a serial number BB81 275037.