West Lothian crime: Residents warned of counterfeit £20 notes in circulation

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 29th Jan 2025, 15:24 BST
Police are warning residents and businesses in West Lothian to be vigilant after reports of ‘high quality’ counterfeit £20 notes in circulation in the area.

The Bank of England notes feature the serial number BB81 275037 and have a foil silver section where the holographic image does not change. Suspected counterfeit bank notes should be reported to the police.

The counterfeit Bank of England £20 bank notes are reported to be high quality closely resembling genuine notes with a serial number BB81 275037 | Police Scotland

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Recently there has been a report of counterfeit Bank of England £20 bank notes in circulation. These are reported to be high quality closely resembling genuine notes with a serial number BB81 275037.

“It also has a faulty silver foil patch without the hologram image change. Businesses and members of the public are urged to stay alert and report any suspicious notes to Police.”

