A masked man who broke into a West Lothian home and made off with a car is being hunted by police.

The male intruder, who was wearing white gloves and a balaclava broke into the home in Dalling Avenue, stole car keys and then drove off in a grey Audi S3 with the registration BB07 ALB.

The incident occurred around 2.40am on Tuesday, April 15. Police are now appealing for information the incident and urging anyone with ring doorbell or CCTV footage to get in touch.

Police in West Lothian have launched an investigation following house break-in and car theft in Dalling Avenue, Bathgate | Google Maps

Detective Constable Natalie Civil said: "Our enquiries are ongoing to trace the car and the person responsible, and we are appealing to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area or has any information that could assist to contact us.

"We would also ask anyone with dash-cam, ring doorbell or CCTV footage from around the time of the theft to check their footage and get in touch if they have captured anything that could help."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland quoting incident number 0290 of 15 April. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.