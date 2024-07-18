Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The death of a man in West Lothian is being treated as unexplained after he was found unresponsive on a street in Fauldhouse.

Emergency services were called to Lanrigg Road on Wednesday, July 17, and a 37-year-old-man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the there are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.10am on Wednesday, 17 July, 2024, we were called to a report of a man found unresponsive in Lanrigg Road in Fauldhouse, West Lothian. Emergency services attended and a 37-year-old man was pronounced at the scene.”

They added: “The death is being treated as unexplained however there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances at this time. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”