Detectives in West Lothian are appealing for information following two house break-ins that saw three cars stolen.

The first incident happened between 2am and 3am on Monday, June 23, in the Fitzallan Place area of Bathgate. Thieves gained entry to the property and made off with a red Volkswagen Golf.

The second incident happened at around 3.05am on Tuesday, June 24, in the Lady Place area of Livingston. After gaining access to the property, thieves then stole a grey BMW M Sport 5 and a grey Vauxhall Astra .

Detectives in West Lothian are appealing for information following two house break-ins that saw three cars stolen. | Google Maps

Detective Sergeant John Irvine said: "We are carrying out extensive enquiries in relation to these housebreakings and thefts and I would appeal to anyone who may have been in the area and noticed anything suspicious to please contact us.

"In addition, anyone with private CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage is urged to contact officers as this may be able to assist our investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0508 of 23 June, 2025. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and give your information anonymously.

