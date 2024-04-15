West Lothian school girl Kaiah-Rose Masson traced safe and well
The 14-year-old from Bathgate was reported missing on April 9
A West Lothian school girl who was reported missing last week has been traced safe and well.
Police launched an appeal to help locate Kaiah-Rose Masson, 14, after she had not been seen since April 9 in the Bathgate area.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We can confirm that Kaiah Masson, 14, who had been reported missing from Bathgate has been traced safe and well.”
They added: “Thank you to everyone who helped with our earlier appeal for information.”
