A West Lothian school girl who was reported missing last week has been traced safe and well.

Police launched an appeal to help locate Kaiah-Rose Masson, 14, after she had not been seen since April 9 in the Bathgate area.

Kaiah-Rose Masson, 14,from Bathgate has been traced safe and well

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We can confirm that Kaiah Masson, 14, who had been reported missing from Bathgate has been traced safe and well.”