West Lothian school girl Kaiah-Rose Masson traced safe and well

The 14-year-old from Bathgate was reported missing on April 9
By Neil Johnstone
Published 12th Apr 2024, 14:35 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2024, 10:33 BST
A West Lothian school girl who was reported missing last week has been traced safe and well.

Police launched an appeal to help locate Kaiah-Rose Masson, 14, after she had not been seen since April 9 in the Bathgate area.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We can confirm that Kaiah Masson, 14, who had been reported missing from Bathgate has been traced safe and well.”

They added: “Thank you to everyone who helped with our earlier appeal for information.”

