West Lothian Council teams work overnight to clear up Storm Amy chaos

West Lothian Council teams have been working to clear up debris following Storm Amy which saw localised flooding, fallen trees and power cuts.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather across the UK last week, with West Lothian residents facing winds of up to 70 mph in the area, which saw around 20 roads temporarily close to allow fallen trees to be removed.

The council's Roads and Arborist teams have since worked overnight and throughout the weekend to clear up damage, and to ensure the network remained safe and accessible for local residents. Staff also tackled a number of flooding reports across West Lothian due to the heavy rain, with all issues addressed swiftly to prevent the need for any road closures.

Storm Amy saw trees fall down across all of West Lothian’s country parks with Beecraigs being hardest hit | West Lothian Council

All three of the council's country parks had trees come down in the storm, with Beecraigs as the highest and most exposed, being hardest hit. The Ranger Service are still assessing the damage and anyone visiting the parks are advised to take extra care.

Executive councillor for environment and sustainability Tom Conn said: "Thanks to all the council workers who braved the elements during Storm Amy making sure our roads and paths remained safe.

"West Lothian was fortunate to miss the worst of the high winds, but they were still strong enough to cause a number of incidents throughout the county. Our staff did a fantastic job in often challenging conditions, with clear-up work still ongoing."

West Lothian residents can report tree-related issues via the West Lothian Council website.