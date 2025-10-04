Watch the Met Office’s weekend video forecast as weather warnings are in place for Edinburgh with Storm Amy bringing 50mph winds.

The Met Office has shared advice on staying safe in strong wind as a wind warning is in place for Edinburgh amid Storm Amy.

A yellow wind warning will be in place for Edinburgh until 23:59 on Saturday October 4, when winds of up to 50mph are forecast.

The Met Office’s five tips for staying safe in strong wind

1. Protecting your property from damage and other people from injury

The Met Office advises checking for loose items outside your home and planning how you could secure them in high winds. This includes, but is not limited to, items such as bins, plant pots, garden furniture (bring inside or secure in place), trampolines (turn upside down or secure with tent pegs) and sheds (ensure doors are locked).

2. Things you can do before a journey

Windy weather can cause delays and make driving conditions dangerous. The forecaster gives these steps to follow when preparing for journeys: plan your route, check for delays and road closures, listen out for travel updates on your car radio/sat nav, if you don't have essentials in your car then pack for the worst (warm clothing, food, drink, blanket, torch) and take a fully charged mobile phone with an in-car charger or battery pack.

3. Driving safely in strong wind

Driving in severe weather conditions can be dangerous. The Met Office says, if you must drive, you can do this more safely by driving slowly to minimise the impact of wind gusts, be aware of high sided vehicles/caravans on more exposed roads, be cautious overtaking high sided vehicles/caravans, make sure you hold the steering wheel firmly and give cyclists, motorcyclists, lorries and buses more room than usual.

4. Staying safe when you're at the coast

If you live or work on the coast, the Met Office advises taking extra care during windy and stormy weather. To keep yourself and others safe, the forecaster says to check the forecasts and tides in your local area here, beware of large waves, even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea, take care if walking near cliffs - know your route and keep dogs on a lead and in an emergency call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

5. Avoiding injury if you're out and about

Being outside in high winds makes you more vulnerable to injury. The Met Office advises staying indoors as much as possible and, if you do go out, try not to walk or shelter close to buildings and trees.