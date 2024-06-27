Edinburgh police charge woman, 21, after alleged NHS data breach affecting dozens of patients
It is understood NHS Lothian sent out letters to dozens of women in and around Edinburgh, warning their medical records may have been viewed.
The woman is due to appear in Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “A 21-year-old woman has been charged following a report of a data breach in the Edinburgh area. She is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”
Dr Tracey Gillies, medical director at NHS Lothian, said: “NHS Lothian takes patient confidentiality extremely seriously and we have strict data security guidelines in place.
“NHS Lothian routinely monitors information in confidential files to identify any potential unauthorised or inappropriate access to patient data.
“If a breach is suspected, an investigation under our disciplinary procedures will be carried out and appropriate action taken. It could also result in a referral to Police Scotland.
“Security messages are regularly reinforced to staff and all contractors working on our sites, and staff, are reminded of their personal responsibility to protect patient confidentiality.”
