An Edinburgh woman has bagged hundreds of pounds worth of goods after taking part in Aldi’s Supermarket Sweep.

Alea Ibrahim took home more than £300 after taking part in the challenge as it arrived in Leith Aldi on Sunday July 20th. The challenge is based on the popular 90s gameshow of the same name.

After winning the prize to compete in the challenge, shoppers have five minutes to find items around the store to put in their trolley. Alea managed to collect items with the total value of £310.64 which she took home with her.

Aldi Scotland matched the price of her winning food haul to donate to Children's Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) on her behalf.

The charity helps to support over 500 babies, children and young people across Scotland with life-shortening conditions and their families.

Alea Ibrahim, said: “The Aldi Supermarket Sweep was such a brilliant experience! It’s actually a bit of a family tradition, I’m a second-generation sweeper- my dad won a sweep years ago, so he was ready with some advice (and high expectations!)

“It’s not every day that you get to sprint at full speed into the cheese aisle after closing time. Knowing the funds raised are going to CHAS to support children’s hospices in Scotland made the whole experience even more meaningful. A big thank you to the Aldi team as well who could not have been lovelier and made it such a memorable experience.”

This year every Supermarket Sweep win will be calculated to be matched with a donation to CHAS.

Laura Hart, senior charge nurse at CHAS, said: “At CHAS, our priority is to ensure children with life-shortening conditions and their families receive the expert care and support they need, whether that’s in one of our hospices, in hospital or at home. We support a number of families in the Midlothian area, providing everything from palliative care and respite to family and bereavement support, helping them make the most of every precious moment together.

“Initiatives like Aldi’s Supermarket Sweep raise vital funds that allow us to continue this work, and we’re so grateful to Aldi and everyone who takes part for making a real difference to local families.”

Graham Nicolson, group buying director at Aldi Scotland, said: “Our annual Supermarket Sweep holds a special place in the Aldi calendar, and we’re so pleased to bring it back for another year. Congratulations to Alea who managed to raise a fantastic £310 for CHAS, while snapping up a whole load of Aldi favourites for herself.

“CHAS is an incredible organisation which does invaluable work for families in Scotland. We are committed to raising as much money as possible so the charity can continue to provide vital hospice care to children with life-shortening conditions, and unwavering support to families during the most difficult moments imaginable.”