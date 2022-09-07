Edinburgh weather: Met Office issue heavy rain warning - when does it start and will there be flooding?
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for parts of Scotland, including Edinburgh.
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of heavy rain for Edinburgh.
So, what is the current weather forecast for Edinburgh? Here’s a breakdown of the latest updates from the Met Office.
When does the weather warning become active?
Most Popular
-
1
Edinburgh shoppers 'shocked' as roof of Corstorphine Lidl store collapses after thunderstorm
-
2
Bonnyrigg tornado: Midlothian mum shocked after she spotted tornado amid Met Office yellow weather warning
-
3
Edinburgh crime: Balaclava gang surrounds woman's car and tries to steal bike in Stockbridge area
-
4
Edinburgh Tyre Extinguishers deflate 50 SUVs overnight in the Capital
-
5
Edinburgh pedestrian who died in crash on A720 named as family pay tribute to the 'sharp and intelligent' young man
The Met Office report states that Edinburgh can expect: “heavy rain bringing a chance of some flooding and disruption”.
The weather warning is set to be put in place from 4am on Thursday 8 September and will end at 10am.
What does a yellow weather warning mean?
The Met Office has said that this specific yellow warning for Edinburgh could bring a variety of weather conditions, including flooding and some disruption to travel.
According to the Met Office website, a Yellow and Amber warning can represent a range of impact levels and possibilities. Therefore they ask people to read each warning carefully so they are aware of what they can expect.
Here’s a breakdown of what this specific Rain warning suggests for Edinburgh:
- Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely
- Bus and train service probably affected with journey times taking longer
- Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
- Some interruptions to power supplies and other services are likely
What is the Met Office weather forecast for Glasgow this week?
Thursday
The day will start off fairly dry as a whole but as the day progresses widespread scattered showers are expected to develop.
By the time we get to the afternoon conditions are expected to include hail, with the possibility of thunder.
Temperatures are expected to hit highs of 21°C.
Outlook for Friday to Sunday
Friday is forecast to start off cloudy with some rain. As the morning progresses the day will turn brighter with some sunshine and scattered showers.
The weekend is set to be brighter with mostly dry conditions and some sunshine. There is the chance of some light showers for most areas.
How to protect yourself from a storm
The Met Office has a variety of tips you can use to protect yourself from a storm.
Here are just a few of the things you can do:
- Get your roof checked. Before it gets too windy it’s always worth checking for loose slates.
- Ensure that all your fences are firmly in the ground.
- Check if your home or office is at risk for flooding, and contact The Environment Agency immediately for advice and information.
- Ensure you’re home is insured, and that your policy is up to date. Building insurance offers peace of mind and coverage when you need it.
- Close and securely fastened doors, windows, especially those facing the wind.
- Secure loose objects like garden furniture, ladders and things that could be blown into windows with strong gusts of winds.
- Park vehicles in a garage if you have one. If you do not, keep them clear of buildings, trees, walls and fences.
- Ensure that all gutters and pipes are free from debris to avoid overflowing and damage during heavy rain.
- In case of flooding it’s a good idea to have sandbags at doors, windows and other gaps in a home.