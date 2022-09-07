The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of heavy rain for Edinburgh.

So, what is the current weather forecast for Edinburgh? Here’s a breakdown of the latest updates from the Met Office.

When does the weather warning become active?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office report states that Edinburgh can expect: “heavy rain bringing a chance of some flooding and disruption”.

The weather warning is set to be put in place from 4am on Thursday 8 September and will end at 10am.

What does a yellow weather warning mean?

The Met Office has said that this specific yellow warning for Edinburgh could bring a variety of weather conditions, including flooding and some disruption to travel.

According to the Met Office website, a Yellow and Amber warning can represent a range of impact levels and possibilities. Therefore they ask people to read each warning carefully so they are aware of what they can expect.

Here’s a breakdown of what this specific Rain warning suggests for Edinburgh:

Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely

Bus and train service probably affected with journey times taking longer

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

Some interruptions to power supplies and other services are likely

What is the Met Office weather forecast for Glasgow this week?

Thursday

The day will start off fairly dry as a whole but as the day progresses widespread scattered showers are expected to develop.

By the time we get to the afternoon conditions are expected to include hail, with the possibility of thunder.

Temperatures are expected to hit highs of 21°C.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday

Friday is forecast to start off cloudy with some rain. As the morning progresses the day will turn brighter with some sunshine and scattered showers.

The weekend is set to be brighter with mostly dry conditions and some sunshine. There is the chance of some light showers for most areas.

How to protect yourself from a storm

The Met Office has a variety of tips you can use to protect yourself from a storm.

Here are just a few of the things you can do: