Date set for opening of Edinburgh superpub

Craft beer giant Brewdog has confirmed its capital ‘superpub’ will open in the city on Friday, January 26.

Located inside the former Clydesdale Bank building on Lothian Road, the “show-stopping” new bar will feature 25 craft beers on tap, as well as a full food menu and outdoor seating area.

The craft brewer confirmed the opening date on Twitter.

It will also include its own ‘BottleDog’ beer shop, featuring hundreds of BrewDog’s own creations and the best international beers from Europe and the United States.

The brewery - which launched in the capital with its bar in the Cowgate in 2011 - boasts an international portfolio with over 30 bars across the UK and further outlets as far afield as Berlin, Rome and São Paulo.