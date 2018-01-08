Popular Edinburgh nightclub closing to make way for student accommodation

A popular Edinburgh nightclub is to close its doors as part of the redevelopment of King’s Stable Road.

The legendary student club Silk (formally Jaffacake, Gaia and Stereo is to close its doors on January 27.

Writing on the official Facebook page they wrote: “From its inception back in 1997 as the Jaffacake (followed by Gaia in 1999, Stereo in 2005 and of course from 2011 onwards, as Silk) we have always tried to encompass the very best in student friendly mainstream entertainment; winning countless awards for design, music and - perhaps most significantly - for repeatedly being the capitals safest nightclub too.

“The irony therefore is that the Capital of Scotland is losing yet another young people venue, to make way for a student accommodation development.

“Perhaps once the city is devoid of all nightlife and young people stop choosing Edinburgh to study/live/work, the powers that be will finally understand the essential contribution venues like ours make to the cities overall appeal.

“Anyway, if you are one of the countless people that have worked with us, or you are one of the hundreds of thousands of customers we have entertained, please accept our sincerest thanks for the memories and for your unflinching loyalty. “We are truly grateful to have danced, sang, laughed and drank a little (okay, maybe more than a little) with each and every one of you!

Hopefully we will see as many of you as possible partying like a rock star with us over the next 3 weeks until we finally call it a day on Saturday the 27th of January.”

More to follow