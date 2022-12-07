Lewis Capaldi has been announced as the Saturday headliner at Ireland’s Electric Picnic 2023.

The Brit-Award winner, 26, from Glasgow, will take to the stage to perform some of his much-loved songs, including ‘Forget Me’, ‘Before You Go’ and his brand-new single ‘Pointless.’

He previously played at the festival in 2017, and was due to play again in the 2020 festival but it was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Joining Lewis Capaldi as headliners at the festival is Ireland’s very own Niall Horan, American mega-star Billie Eilish and DJ and producer Fred again.

The other artists announced for the 2023 line-up are; Tom Odell, Rick Astley, Steve Lacy, IDLES and Jamie xx and Amyl & The Sniffers.

Electric Picnic is Ireland’s largest gathering and has established itself as one of the world’s most unique festivals. The Irish festival is widely considered the most delightfully diverse end-of-summer party, as it offers a selection of music as well as art, theatre, comedy, food and even holistic health.

The very first Electric Picnic festival, held in 2004, started out as a one day event, with just 10,000 tickets released to festival goers. The headliners were the electronic bands Groove Armada and 2 Many DJs.

The following year, it became a two-day event with camping facilities and welcomed Fatboy Slim, Arcade Fire and Röyksopp.

By 2006, the Irish festival had expanded further and was a three day camping event, selling 30,000 tickets. It also held an impressive line-up including Massive Attack, Bloc Party, and Basement Jaxx.

Over the years the event has continued to gain immense popularity with impressive and chart-topping artists joining the bill, every single year. With the likes of Ed Sheeran, Ellie Goulding, Paolo Nutini, and London Grammar taking to the stage to perform.

Having been cancelled during the pandemic, this year’s festival sold out with a line-u[ including Anne Marie, Tame Impala and Arctic Monkeys.

If you are interested in going to what some call “Ireland’s Glastonbury” - here’s what you need to know:

When and where is Electric Picnic 2023 taking place?

The festival will run over three days, starting on Friday 1 September 2023 and running throughout the weekend - till the evening on Sunday 3 September 2023.

The festival has been staged at Stradbally Hall in Stradbally, County Laois since it first started in 2004.

The full address is: Stradbally Hall, Stradbally, Co. Laois Ireland.

Tickets for the festival go on sale at 10am on Friday 9 December 2022.