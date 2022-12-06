Lewis Capaldi is a man of many talents, and it turns out that the singer is also a marketing genius.

The Scottish singer, 36, who was born in Glasgow, recently shared an image containing his phone number with his 5.7 million followers on social media.

Fans quickly called the number but were met with an automated message from the singer who is promoting his new single Pointless.

“Hello there, it’s Lewis Capaldi here. Just want to say thank you for listening to Pointless this week,” he says.

“When you get off this call, you’ll have a text to give my new song a download or to buy the CD.

He adds: “So, go buy it now because my label are demanding yet another number one single.

“Let me tell you guys, I don’t know if I’ve got it in me.

“So, give me your money, and I will, in return, give you my body and soul.”

The comedic text message that follows reads: “It's your favourite handsome celeb Lewis Capaldi.

“Buy Pointless & send me a screenshot for clear skin x”.

The track is the second single from the Scottish star’s upcoming album, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, and follows comeback single Forget Me.

Pointless features the lyrics: “I bring her coffee in the morning, she brings me inner peace. I take her out to fancy restaurants, she takes the sadness out of me. I make her cards on her birthday, she makes me a better man. I take her water when she’s thirsty, she takes me as I am.”

Scottish singer-songwriter and musician Lewis Capaldi performs on stage during the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards. (Photo by SASCHA SCHUERMANN/AFP via Getty Images)

It is not the first time Lewis has used his on-brand marketing tactics to promote his music.

To promote his upcoming single, Lewis distributed a number of billboards advertising the tune alongside a snap showing himself in nothing but his underwear and a pair of sunglasses and holding a cocktail.

The billboards cropped up in major cities around the UK, with the singer sharing pictures on Twitter, writing: “Took my clothes off and traumatised the general public all in the name of shameless self-promotion. Sex sells.”

He followed up with another tweet that read: “I swear to god if I’ve tripped down to my pants and put it on billboards all over the world to promote this new single just for it to be a massive flop, I’ll be so embarrassed.”

