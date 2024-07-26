Edinburgh based 16th Century Dovecot Cottage ranked most popular unique Airbnb in the UK
and live on Freeview channel 276
With a huge 86.2 million Brits travelling internationally last year, the demand for extraordinary and Instagram-worthy accommodations is at an all-time high. Vacationers are increasingly seeking more meaningful and unique holiday experiences.
Reflecting this trend, Airbnb’s website traffic has surged by over 24% in the past year, accompanied by a remarkable 41% increase in app downloads since June 2023 - according to data from analytics platform AltIndex.
From a magical hideaway under the stars to the ultimate Hobbit retreat, AltIndex now reveals the top-rated listings that showcase the creativity and diversity that Airbnb has to offer around the UK.
The top 10 highest-rated unique Airbnb’s in the UK
Airbnb Name
Location
Star rating (/5)
Cleanliness (/5)
Accuracy (/5)
Check-in (/5)
Communication (/5)
Location (/5)
Value (/5)
16th Century Dovecot Cottage in Private Garden.
Edinburgh, Scotland
4.99
5
5
5
5
5
4.9
Black Nissen at HMS Owl NC500 route
Fearn, The highlands
5
5
5
5
5
5
4.9
Stunning rural shepherds hut
North Yorkshire, England
4.97
4.9
5
5
5
5
4.9
Old Smock Windmill in rural Kent
Benenden, England
4.99
5
5
5
5
4.9
4.8
Walk to Roman Baths from Historic Central Apartment
Bath, Somerset
4.95
4.9
5
5
5
5
4.9
Hideaway Under the Stars
Moray, Scotland
5
5
5
5
5
5
4.9
Escape to a Romantic and Magical Hobbit Retreat
Cheshire East, England
4.99
5
5
5
5
5
4.9
Wagon in the Woods & hot tub
Medstead, England
4.95
4.9
5
5
5
4.9
4.8
The Hangar - countryside views, seclusion & peace.
Braishfield, England
4.99
5
5
5
5
5
4.8
Ancient Castle above the River Tweed
Scottish Borders, Scotland
4.96
5
5
5
5
5
4.9
According to research by AltIndex, a small stone cottage, once a home for doves, 16th Century Dovecot Cottage, in Edinburgh, Scotland, takes the top spot for the best-value unique Airbnb destination in the UK. With an impressive 4.99/5 star rating overall based on 612 reviews, the accommodation stands out for its 5* scores for cleanliness, accuracy online, check-in, host communication and location.
The central Edinburgh retreat, tucked away in a gorgeous garden, gets a score of 4.9/5 for value for money. As well as a mysterious cavern beneath a glass floor panel, it's also home to a peaceful hideaway in the tranquil garden terrace.
The Black Nissen at HMS Owl, Fearn, the highlands, follows in second place. The cosy, private hut, originally built by the RAF in 1940, has an impressive overall star rating of 5/5. The accommodation boasts top marks for cleanliness, accuracy, check-in, communication and location. The space also has a value for money score of 4.9/, offering the ultimate unique experience for its guests!
Located in the stunning Howardian Hills of North Yorkshire, England, the rural shepherds hut takes third place. This fabulous hideaway retreat has an overall star rating of 4.97/5 and stands out for its 5* location, accuracy, check-in and communication.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.