Edinburgh based 16th Century Dovecot Cottage ranked most popular unique Airbnb in the UK

The UK’s most extraordinary retreats have been ranked based on metrics including overall star rating, cleanliness and location.

With a huge 86.2 million Brits travelling internationally last year, the demand for extraordinary and Instagram-worthy accommodations is at an all-time high. Vacationers are increasingly seeking more meaningful and unique holiday experiences.

Reflecting this trend, Airbnb’s website traffic has surged by over 24% in the past year, accompanied by a remarkable 41% increase in app downloads since June 2023 - according to data from analytics platform AltIndex.

From a magical hideaway under the stars to the ultimate Hobbit retreat, AltIndex now reveals the top-rated listings that showcase the creativity and diversity that Airbnb has to offer around the UK.

Edinburgh, Scotland

The top 10 highest-rated unique Airbnb’s in the UK

Airbnb Name

Location

Star rating (/5)

Cleanliness (/5)

Accuracy (/5)

Check-in (/5)

Communication (/5)

Location (/5)

Value (/5)

16th Century Dovecot Cottage in Private Garden.

Edinburgh, Scotland

4.99

5

5

5

5

5

4.9

Black Nissen at HMS Owl NC500 route

Fearn, The highlands

5

5

5

5

5

5

4.9

Stunning rural shepherds hut

North Yorkshire, England

4.97

4.9

5

5

5

5

4.9

Old Smock Windmill in rural Kent

Benenden, England

4.99

5

5

5

5

4.9

4.8

Walk to Roman Baths from Historic Central Apartment

Bath, Somerset

4.95

4.9

5

5

5

5

4.9

Hideaway Under the Stars

Moray, Scotland

5

5

5

5

5

5

4.9

Escape to a Romantic and Magical Hobbit Retreat

Cheshire East, England

4.99

5

5

5

5

5

4.9

Wagon in the Woods & hot tub

Medstead, England

4.95

4.9

5

5

5

4.9

4.8

The Hangar - countryside views, seclusion & peace.

Braishfield, England

4.99

5

5

5

5

5

4.8

Ancient Castle above the River Tweed

Scottish Borders, Scotland

4.96

5

5

5

5

5

4.9

According to research by AltIndex, a small stone cottage, once a home for doves, 16th Century Dovecot Cottage, in Edinburgh, Scotland, takes the top spot for the best-value unique Airbnb destination in the UK. With an impressive 4.99/5 star rating overall based on 612 reviews, the accommodation stands out for its 5* scores for cleanliness, accuracy online, check-in, host communication and location.

The central Edinburgh retreat, tucked away in a gorgeous garden, gets a score of 4.9/5 for value for money. As well as a mysterious cavern beneath a glass floor panel, it's also home to a peaceful hideaway in the tranquil garden terrace.

The Black Nissen at HMS Owl, Fearn, the highlands, follows in second place. The cosy, private hut, originally built by the RAF in 1940, has an impressive overall star rating of 5/5. The accommodation boasts top marks for cleanliness, accuracy, check-in, communication and location. The space also has a value for money score of 4.9/, offering the ultimate unique experience for its guests!

