Footballing legend David Beckham has been spotted in London paying respects to Queen Elizabeth II lying-in-state.

The former Manchester United and England midfielder was seen tearful on a BBC live stream as he walked past Her Majesty’s coffin.

He had joined mourners in the queue at around 2am, trying to keep a low profile in a flat cap and dark blazer.

His appearance reportedly caused a stir as many were eager to take a photo with the 47-year-old.

Pictures of Beckham flooded in on social media as he queued for over 12 hours to say his own farewells to Her late Majesty.

“It’s a sad day but it’s a day for us to remember the incredible legacy that she’s left,” Beckham said as he was interviewed by ITV News .

“I thought by coming at 2am it was going to be a little bit quieter, but I was wrong. Everyone had that in mind,” he joked.

“The people here are of all ages. Everybody wants to be here to be part of this experience and celebrate what Her Majesty has done for us.

“To be around her, we can all see the love that is being shown and how special she was,” Beckham added.

The queue to walk past the Queen lying-in-state was paused for at least six hours on Friday morning as it had reached full capacity.

Beckham will have made it into the queue around eight hours before it closed, but he, just like everyone else, will have had to wait his turn.

He spent some of the time reminiscing his own experiences with the Queen, as he revealed his favourite of all to ITV News.

“A special moment I’ll always remember is receiving my OBE,” Beckham said. “I took my grandparents with me – they were the ones who brought me up to be a huge Royalist.

“To step up, have my wife there as well, and get the honour to speak to Her Majesty – I was so lucky to have a few moments like that in my life.”