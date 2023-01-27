Coronation Street fans will be disappointed as they can’t get their Friday soap fix as the show has been cancelled - but for one day only. The UK’s longest running soap has been sacrificed in order to make way for coverage of the FA Cup.

The show, which airs on ITV on Monday, Wednesday and Friday has been regularly axed over the last few months, and will once again not air at its usual time on Friday night (January 27) due to the FA Cup tie between Manchester City and Arsenal.

It’s the second time this month the soap has made way for football. Earlier in January, coverage was also dropped either side of the weekend for FA Cup ties involving Arsenal v Oxford FC and Manchester United v Everton.

To make up for missing the Friday slot, the show was aired on ITV on Sunday (January 8). However, it is not scheduled for this coming Sunday (January 29) - perhaps because Dancing on Ice is now back on TV, airing on the channel from 6.25 - 8pm.

This comes at an inconvenient time for Coronation Street fans, as a huge storyline continues to heat up. Audrey Platt’s son, Stephen, has killed again after his attempts to keep Teddy’s memory from returning failed.

Teddy was considered brain dead after being hit by a car right after being convinced Stephen was involved in the disappearance of his son, Leo. Teddy however did wake up, but without his memory.

Over the last few weeks, he and Stephen actually grew close before a chat triggered his memory, and he confronted Stephen regarding his son, threatening to go to the police. This caused Stephen to panic, killing him in the factory.

Coronation Street (Getty Images)