Shock rock legend Alice Cooper is set to return to the Edinburgh Playhouse for the first time in 20 years.

The US superstar will be joined by his band as they perform at the famous Greenside Place venue on Wednesday, July 23.

The rock and roll hall of fame inductee, whose biggest hits include Poison, School's Out and No More Mr. Nice Guy, will also play the 5,000-capacity Cardiff Utilita Arena on the night before the gig in Edinburgh.

Fresh from the success of his latest release Road – a concept album about the thrills and spills of touring, Cooper will be accompanied by his long-running live band of Ryan Roxie (guitar), Chuck Garric (bass), Tommy Henrikson (guitar), Glen Sobel (drums), and Nita Strauss (guitar).

Speaking ahead of his UK double-header, the 76-year-old said: “Cardiff and Edinburgh – you can't escape! We missed you last year, but now we're coming back. Alice would never let you down. Can't wait to see all the Sick Things at our shows at Utilita Arena in Cardiff on July 22 and the Edinburgh Playhouse on July 23.

“For Road, I wanted the band to be involved in the foundation of all the songs. I only see these guys when we’re on the road. So, I wanted them to be as tight as they are for the show but on all new material. When you have a band this good, I believe in showing it off, and this is my way of doing so.”

General tickets are on sale at 10am on Friday, January 31 and will be available from: atgtickets.com/edinburgh, www.aegpresents.co.uk, www.axs.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk