17 old pictures of Edinburgh schools' sports, music and drama in the 1950s and 1960s

It all looks a bit different from schools now - but these photos from the Evening News archives show that kids had fun and a chance to develop their talents beyond the classroom just as they do today.

There was the boys' mouth organ band at Carrick Knowe, the Edinburgh Corporation Primary Schools orchestra, a golf demonstration at Boroughmuir Secondary School and an opera put on by James Gillespie's and George Heriot's. And of course, plenty football teams and sports days.

These great pictures from several decades ago capture the atmosphere of the times. See if you can spot yourself - r your parents or grandparents.

1 . Primary schools orchestra Members of the orchestra at the Edinburgh Corporation Primary Schools concert at the Usher Hall in Edinburgh in December 1967.

2 . Tynecastle sports Tynecastle Secondary School sports - Colin Keddie wins the 800 metres in 1965.

3 . Cheering Tynecastle crowd Pupils cheer on their classmates at Tynecastle Secondary School sports day in 1965.

4 . Edinburgh Primary Schools football team Team picture of the Edinburgh Primary Schools football team in January 1969. Back row - G Anderson, Martin Mowat, B Foster, A Albiston, J Hay, S Lynch, D Torrance; Front row - W McElhaney, R Tait, C Robertson, M Stanton, D Steedman, W Herd.