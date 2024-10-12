Most of the city’s high schools have changed dramatically in recent years, with many crumbling Victorian buildings replaced by modern ‘community hub’ buildings.
And some have moved to new sites, including Broughton High, Tynecastle High and Portobello High.
Check out our photo gallery below to see the differences between Edinburgh’s secondary education facilities then and now.
1. Craigmount High then
The first Craigmount High School premises were built in 1970 on the site of a farm to provide accommodation for increasing numbers of pupils from new housing developments. Here it is pictured from above in August, 1970. By the late-1990s the school was catering for more pupils than it was designed for, and the low-quality fabric of the building was deteriorating. | TSPL Photo: National World
2. Craigmount High now
In 2003, work began on the new building under a PPP scheme which involved selling the existing building and the upper sports pitches to a property developer. The new building was built on the site of the old playing fields. Work was completed on schedule, and staff and pupils moved into the school in 2004. Former pupils at the school include former footballers, Hearts and Hibs midfielder Michael Stewart and Celtic goalkeeper Gordon Marshall, and actor Tam Dean Burn. | Google Maps
3. Portobello High then
The original school, called Portobello Burgh Public School, had opened in 1876 in Duddingston Park. In 1963 the school moved to this Treverlen site at Duddingston Road, pictured in 2012. In early 2006, the City of Edinburgh Council engaged professional consultants to conduct a feasibility study on possible sites for the redevelopment of Portobello High School. The Duddingston Road buildings were demolished between January and June 2017 in preparation for the construction of a new building for St John's Primary School at the site. | EN License Photo: National World
4. Portobello High now
In December 2008, the City of Edinburgh Council committed £41 million to the redevelopment of the school on the site identified by the 2006 consultation. The old building was demolished by June 2017, and the new school opened on Milton Road in October 2016, less than a mile away from the original site. Former 'Porty' pupils include actors Ewen Bremner and Shauna Macdonald, former football legends John Robertson and Gordon Smith, boxing champ Ken Buchanan and television presenter Gail Porter. | Submitted Photo: Third Party
