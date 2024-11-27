Rare Edinburgh footage shows what life was like in city's tough housing schemes during the 90s
A grainy video of Edinburgh's Niddrie, Craigmillar and Greendykes housing schemes in the 1990s has been uncovered - and it shows just how much things have changed over the years.
Billy McKirdy, who shot the footage in 1998, hopes it will be a trip down memory lane for the older generation and fascinating for younger ones to see how the areas used to look.
The clip, which Billy filmed while leaning out the window of a moving car, captures various local landmarks including the The White House and Castle Tavern pubs, as well as long gone shops such as S Luca ice-cream parlour, Kwik Save and Global Video.
Billy now works with Craigmillar Now as a part of a team that's compiling a digital archive of the area's past.
