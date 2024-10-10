Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Alan Shearer is not optimistic about Scotland’s chances of success in the UEFA Nations League

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former England and Newcastle United captain Alan Shearer believes Scotland are under equipped to compete with the big boys at international level.

Shearer, who represented the Three Lions in three major tournaments between 1996 and 2000, believes Scotland’s UEFA Nations League group offers Steve Clarke’s side great experience but feels he can’t see any other outcome than relegation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scotland take on European heavyweights Croatia and Portugal in this weekend’s round of fixtures as they look to bounce back from narrow defeats in their opening two matches.

“Just like it’s a blessing for Carsley that England were relegated in the Nations League, it’s more difficult for Scotland who were promoted.” Shearer told Betfair.

“It's great to be able to go and play all these games but in terms of results and performances, it's always going to be tough for Scotland mixing it with the big boys. John McGinn is injured, he's one of their better players and if Scotland are going to compete at this level, they need every one of their players in tip top condition. It'd be tough for them even if they had a full squad to choose from.”

John McGinn with 71 caps and 18 goals since 2016 has been a vital part of Scotland’s upturn in fortunes over the last decade. An equally key component has been midfielder Scott McTominay. The tough-tackling Manchester United career was widely regarded as a defensive midfielder at club level, but in recent times has showcased on the international stage that he can contribute plenty of goals from midfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McTominay has a record of 11 goals from 54 Scotland caps and was amongst the top scorers in the Euro 2024 qualification campaign with seven strikes. He scored Scotland’s only goal before their group stage exit at the tournament itself and was also on the scoresheet in both Nations League games against Poland and Portugal.

Shearer believes McTominay’s switch to Antonio Conte’s Napoli is a wise one at this stage of his career. He explained: “It was a wise decision for Scott McTominay to move countries and experience something different, not only on a football pitch but in life as well.

“I wonder what McTominay thinks, looking back at what Man United are doing this season - or rather what they are not doing in terms of performances on the pitch.

“Scott will look at himself and think he's made the right decision because it looks as if the move to Napoli is going well for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He's already scored a couple of goals, he’s developing a good relationship with Romelu Lukaku, and it looks like he's enjoying it so from his point of view, he's clearly made the right decision to leave Manchester United.”