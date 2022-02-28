Controversy over Josh Taylor verdict reaches the House of Commons

Josh Taylor retained his unified light welterweight title on a split decision against Jack Catterall at the OVO Hydro, but nearly every pundit thought Catterall was the clear winner

The MP for Chorley, from where 28-year-old Catterall is from, also described Saturday night's outcome at a sold-out Hydro in Glasgow as a 'travesty of injustice'.

The 64-year-old says he intends to speak to the Sports Minister about the verdict in the coming days. However, what his intentions are or what he hopes to gain, remains unclear at this stage.

There has been an outpouring of support for Catterall over the last 36 hours with thousands taking to social media to vent their anger at the judges' decision to award Prestonpans puncher Taylor, right, with his 19th consecutive victory as a professional boxer.

The 31-year-old Scot successfully defended all four belts at super lightweight in controversial fashion, but maintains he did enough to win the contest. Taylor also revealed his next fight will be at welterweight having admitted it is becoming increasingly harder to come in on the scales at no more than 140lbs.

Meanwhile, bookmakers Paddy Power have revealed they will refund stakes in cash for those who elected to stick money on underdog Catterall to prevail in the bout.