The Prestonpans fighter, who is currently the WBC, WBO, IBF junior welterweight champion, wed long-term partner Danielle Murphy at the picturesque Kinmount House in Dumfries and Galloway.

A who's who of the boxing world was in attendance alongside some celebrity names – among them former world champ Carl Frampton, Lee McGregor and Conrad Cummings.

The Tartan Tornado and Danielle got engaged last December aboard a luxury yacht in Dubai.

Josh Taylor ties the knot with Danielle Murphy and keeps his promise ‘not to walk down aisle with a black eye’. Photo: Josh Taylor Instagram

They have been together for 12 years but had to put off their wedding due to Taylor’s busy fight schedule.

In his latest bout, in March this year, Taylor went head-to-head with England’s Jack Catterall at the Hydro in Glasgow – a fight he went on to win via a hugely controversial split decision.

Fittingly, it was Danielle who was the centre of attention on Satuday, the bride stealing the show in a beautiful white dress, while Josh was kitted out in traditional Scottish attire, donning a green and grey-dominated tartan outfit.

The wedding comes ahead of a new BBC Scotland documentary charting the remarkable rise of the boxer – from his formative years learning the craft at Lochend Boxing Club to becoming Britain's first undisputed world champion in the four-belt era.

Josh Taylor: Portrait of a Fighter follows the Prestonpans southpaw as he prepares to defend his titles against Catterall, and gives a behind-the-scenes look at the sacrifices he has made to reach the top.

The BBC Scotland description for the documentary reads: “Josh Taylor is a shining star of British boxing.

“Born and raised in Prestonpans in East Lothian, he stormed through the amateur ranks as a Commonwealth Gold medallist to capture all four world championship belts in breath-taking style.

“Only five other male fighters have achieved this remarkable feat.”

In the documentary, which screen for the first time on Tuesday (June 21), Taylor speaks of his love for Danielle and the promise he made to her.

He says: “I kept my promise to Danielle that I would not walk down the aisle with a black eye.

“The wedding has been a long time coming. It should have happened two years back but I was too busy and preoccupied with defending my titles and fighting Catterall.

“Danielle is my world and that’s why the death threats she and my younger sister Finch received after the fight cut so deeply.

“I’m used to it and can take a bit of stick but to target two young women like that is just sick.

“They told Danielle she should be in the ground and she was going to get stabbed and her throat slit.

“She would be lying in bed at night crying. It was just awful.

“I don’t care when folk say they think Jack Catterall won the fight as they are entitled to their opinion but when they start abusing and ­personally attacking your family, that is something else.

“I’d love to see them trying to say those things to my face.”