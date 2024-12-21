Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here’s how to watch Usyk vs Fury II, with some Edinburgh representation on the undercard for the fight worth a fortune.

It's a huge night for Lee McGregor as the Edinburgh fighter prepares for a major bout in Saudi Arabia with Isaac Lowe.

Heavyweight superstars Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury go head-to-head again in the Kingdom Area on Saturday night, with the capital boxer in one of the undercard spots. After falling out of the limelight in recent years, he is looking for a statement win that could propel him back into the boxing big time that he once stood in.

Here is how you can watch the fight on Saturday night, including the big one between Usyk and Fury.

What time is Lee McGregor vs Isaac Lowe?

As per DAZN, the Edinburgh boxer is scheduled to begin at 18:32 precisely after fights between Andrii Novytskyi and Edgar Ramirez, then Daniel Lapin vs Dylan Colin. A live fight night means timings are subject to change but the Riyadh Season cards have been praised for running efficiently and on time in recent bouts.

What time are Usyk and Fury's ringwalks?

Each ringwalk is due to take around three to five minutes and begin around 10.55pm. Then main event action begins around 11pm.

How to watch Usyk vs. Fury 2?

Usyk vs. Fury 2 and full undercard can be watched on DAZN Pay-Per-View and costs £24.99 in the UK. Sky are also showing the PPV event for the marginally cheaper price of £24.95.

Purse and Prize Money

This rematch is set to pocket more money than the first battle. For the first fight, the pair fought for a reported purse of around £115million. Both boxers will claim more as reports claim they'll fight for closer to a £150m purse. It’s unknown how much the likes of McGregor stand to make but it is certainly a lucrative event.