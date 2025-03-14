The Scottish rugby legend from Edinburgh had a horse named after him emotionally win a major cash prize being put to brilliant use.

A horse name in honour of one of Scotland’s rugby icons has won a huge prize at the 2025 Cheltenham Festival.

The world’s most famous horse racing event has been taking place this week with emotional scenes sparked on Thursday. Horse owner Kenny Alexander met Scotland lock forward Doddie Weir at a rugby match as his battle with motor neurone disease ensued and decided to name Doddiethegreat after him.

All prize money won since by the horse has been donated to his MyName'5Doddie Foundation. An emotional win has been clinched on the biggest stage in the support as victory in the Pertemps Final Handicap Hurdle scooped a major cash prize guaranteed.

Jockey Brian Hughes had his odds come in at 28/1 at the start of the race but he managed to show mental strength and confidence in the final throes of the race to clinch an outstanding £61,987. Hughes told ITV after the race: "I was lucky enough to meet Doddie and he was an inspirational man."

Trainer Nicky Henderson commented: "Everybody knows that the horse is named after the great Doddie Weir and Kenny gives all the money to the Foundation, it's a great gesture."

Emotional patron Jill Douglas saying: "I'm in bits. When I saw it come up the hill I was actually speechless."

Born in Edinburgh and growing up around Melrose in the Scottish Borders, Weir was capped 61 times for Scotland during a glittering playing career. He toured with the British and Irish Lions in South Africa in 1997, and was diagnosed with MND later in his life. He did plenty to raise awareness of the disease, namely through his charity.

His MyName'5Doddie Foundation generates vital funds for causes of MND and a search for potential cures, and to better the lives of those living with the condition and their families. Weir sadly passed on November 26th, 2022 at the age of 52.