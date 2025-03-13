‘Super Saturday’ concludes at the Stade de France where Scotland face arguably their toughest test of the tournament so far.

Gregor Townsend has made two changes from the Scotland starting XV that lines up against Wales for their final test of the 2025 Six Nations against France in Paris.

The match will bring down the curtain on the year’s competition following on from Italy vs Ireland and Wales vs England earlier on in the day. The final round of Six Nations fixtures has become affectionately known as ‘Super Saturday’ by rugby fans as the enjoy all three test matches back-to-back.

For Scotland, they still have a mathematical chance of winning the title but it is highly unlikely and would require results going their way in the other two fixtures as well as a massive win over their hosts. The best the can realistically hope for is to end their competition on a high with a memorable win at the Stade de France.

Jack Dempsey will miss the match after picking up a hamstring injury and is replaced in the starting XV by Matt Fagerson at Number 8. The second change from the team that started against Wales sees Glasgow Warriors’ lock Gregor Brown replace Jonny Gray in the pack with experienced Bordeaux forward dropping to the bench.

Apart from that it is an unchanged team for this match and the coaching team also reverted back to a six-two split in the replacements. A few eyebrows were raised last time out when the bench saw a 6-3 forwards to backs split on the bench which has becomes increasingly uncommon in test level rugby over the years.

Here is your Scotland starting XV and replacements to face France in the Six Nations this weekend:

Pierre Schoeman Dave Cherry Zander Fagerson Gregor Brown Grant Gilchrist Jamie Ritchie Rory Darge - co-captain Matt Fagerson Ben White Finn Russell - co-captain Duhan van der Merwe Tom Jordan Huw Jones Darcy Graham Blair Kinghorn

Replacements: Ewan Ashman, Rory Sutherland, Will Hurd, Jonny Gray, Marshall Sykes, Ben Muncaster, Jamie Dobie, Stafford McDowall.

What time does France vs Scotland kick off? TV, referee and more

Scotland’s latest Six Nations test will take place at the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday, March 15. Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm GMT, 9pm local time, making it the final match of ‘Super Saturday’.

Earlier in the day Italy host Ireland in Rome while the middle game of the three sees Wales welcome England to Cardiff. Depending on how results in those matches go, Scotland could still have a change of lifting the Six Nations trophy but they would require wins from both Italy and Wales before beating France and overturning their significant points difference advantage among other bonus point related concerns.

English referee Matthew Carley has been named as the man in the middle for Saturday’s Six Nations meeting between France and Scotland. The 40-year-old will be assisted by fellow Englishman Karl Dickson and Irish official Eoghan Cross, with South Africa’s Marius van der Westhuizen on TMO (Television Match Official) duties.