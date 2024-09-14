Spartans have made a statement. | SNS Group

The Edinburgh-based club have hit out after an incident at a recent match.

Spartans have made a decision on youngsters coming into home matches in the aftermath of an incident at a recent game.

Last weekend, the League Two club based at Ainslie Park hosted Livingston in the SPFL Trust Trophy. They suffered a 2-0 defeat to Championship opposition but the club say damage was caused to the stand and toilet at their home ground with a large group of youngsters showing up for the clash.

They note the positive impact young fans have previously made to atmosphere at Spartans games but have now made it that those under the age of 16 must attend with an adult, unless they are Spartans season ticket holders. Spartans host Forfar Athletic on Saturday afternoon.

A statement reads: "At our home game against Livingston last Saturday, a group of 60+ youngsters attended before proceeding to cause damage to the stand and toilets as well as creating an unsavoury atmosphere. This group was a blend of youngsters who followed Livingston and other teams.

“We had 4 police officers and 10 professional stewards on duty who, along with our Safety team of Paul, Thomas and Kenny, managed to prevent more serious trouble unfolding Last season we had a Spartans group of young people who initially brought some brilliant support and energy at our games however, frustratingly, a small number of them then caused trouble inside and outside Ainslie Park.

“This small number were therefore banned from attending games at Ainslie Park from April last season. With the support of our Youth Workers, the behaviour of our group has improved and have once again provided great support to the team on match days.

“We want to create a great family atmosphere inside Ainslie Park. We have therefore decided that, starting from this Saturday's game v Forfar Athletic, youngsters under the age of 16, unless they are Spartans Season Ticket holders, will only be allowed into Ainslie Park when accompanied by an adult.

“We are determined that everyone across the Spartans family and away supporters) can come to Ainslie Park and enjoy the atmosphere whilst watching our brilliant team on the pitch."