Scotland, England and Wales will share six stages of the world’s biggest cycling event – three for both the men’s and women’s races in 2027.

Edinburgh has been chosen as the host city to start the 2027 Tour de France as the historic Grand Départs takes place in Scotland for the first ever.

Sections of both the men’s and women’s races are also set to take place in England and Wales with the UK hosting sections of the men’s event for the fifth time. The Scottish capital missed out on the honour back in 2014 with Leeds being chosen as the starting city for that year’s event which t was also the last time it was hosted in the UK.

Huge numbers of cycling fans will be expected to arrive for the event which will also see the Tour de France Femmes Grand Départs take place in the UK for the first time ever. Here is what has been said and what we know so far after the announcement.

2027 Tour de France dates and routes

The date for the 2027 Grand Départs has yet to be confirmed by organiser. As for the routes, those are expected to be announced in the autumn of this year.

The 2026 event will begin in Barcelona, Spain and this year’s is set to take place in Lille, France. The 2024 men’s race was won by Slovenia’s Tadej Pogačar and that began in Florence, Italy.

What has been said about 2027 Tour de France starting in Edinburgh

Bid chair, Paul Bush said: “Scotland is known as the perfect stage for events,” he said at an announcement in Edinburgh. “And I think this city is absolutely unequivocal there in terms of the backdrop it can provide. It’s probably one of the finest cities in Europe, if not in the world. This will be the largest ever free sporting event to come to the British Isles, and that’s pretty special.”

Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney welcomed the announcement, saying: “It is a tremendous honour to welcome the Tour de France to Scotland. We know it is one of the most iconic and inspiring contests in sport, and that Scotland provides the perfect stage for major events.

“Hosting the Tour promises to be a unique opportunity to showcase our country to its many fans around the world as part of a timeline of incredible sporting events in Scotland from 2026 to 2028.”

Tour de France general director Christian Prudhomme added: “Why Edinburgh? Because it’s a magical city. You are only 20 minutes away from the city centre and you are in the middle of nowhere. I know because I walked with my daughter and my wife two years ago to the beach – it’s only a 40-minute walk to go to the sea.

“In the Tour de France, what is very important is the helicopter shots. So Edinburgh and Scotland will offer a magnificent backdrop to the tour. Le Tour de France is the only sports event that is made also for people who don’t like sport. Because it’s geography, it’s culture, it’s pride. People are proud when they see their home from above.”