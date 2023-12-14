It's a weekly ritual for many Edinburgh inhabitants to descend the areas of Gorgie or Leith donning the relevant maroon or green jerseys as they prepare to watch their beloved football teams take on a Scottish Premiership rival. For many, the afternoon on a Saturday would not be complete without a pie half-way through the afternoon as Hearts and Hibs take on the likes of Celtic, Rangers and Kilmarnock in the hopes of furthering their way up that league.