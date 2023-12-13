Where Tynecastle and Easter Road are ranked by fans compared to the rival stadiums

It's a weekly ritual for many Edinburgh inhabitants to descend the areas of Gorgie or Leith donning the relevant maroon or green jerseys as they prepare to watch their beloved football teams take on a Scottish Premiership rival.

For many, the afternoon on a Saturday would not be complete without a pie half-way through the afternoon as Hearts and Hibs take on the likes of Celtic, Rangers and Kilmarnock in the hopes of furthering their way up that league.

However, while many will relish the chance to visit the Edinburgh grounds and enjoy their respective atmospheres, there may be some pitches around the country that have less of an appeal for the Scottish fanbases.

Based on the results from Gambling 'N Go's research - which includes results from here is how the 12 Scottish Premiership stadiums are ranked by fans...

Ibrox Stadium (Rangers) - 86.66 TripAdvisor - 4.5. Google - 4.7. Yelp - 4.5 Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group

Tynecastle Park - 60.70 TripAdvisor - 4.5. Google - 4.4. Yelp - 4 Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group

The BBSP Stadium Rugby Park (Kilmarnock) - 51.37 TripAdvisor - 4.5. Google - 4.1. Yelp - 5 Photo: Roddy Scott - SNS Group