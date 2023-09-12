14 brilliant fan photos from Scotland v England anniversary match at Hampden Park

Can you spot anyone you know in these brilliant photos from Scotland’s home game against England on Tuesday night?

The battle of the two oldest rivals in international football may well have gone the way of England - but there was a brilliant display off the pitch from Scotland supporters.

Over 150 years on from their first ever meeting, the two countries went head-to-head in Scotland for the first time since Harry Kane’s late equaliser earned England a 2-2 draw in a World Cup qualifier at Hampden Park in June 2017.

There never really seemed any doubt about the result on Tuesday night as goals from Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane gave the visitors 3-1 win, even though a Harry Maguire own goal gave Steve Clarke’s side some hope of making a comeback midway through the second half.

It was to be disappointment for the Tartan Army as they fell to a defeat against the Auld Enemy - and they got fully behind their side throughout the build-up to the game and beyond.

