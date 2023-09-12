Former Rangers star could head to Russia instead of planned South American move

It’s been a busy few days in the capital with Hibs naming their new manager. Following the sacking of Lee Johnson a few weeks ago, the Easter Road side named former A-League Central Coast Mariners boss Nick Montgomery as the new leader and his first fixture will be an away day at Kilmarnock this Saturday.

Hearts will also have a weighty weekend as they prepare to host Aberdeen following a string of poor results. They most recently lost 1-0 to Motherwell but a win over the Dons would settle any start of season nerves for the Jambos.

However, ahead of both Edinburgh games, Scotland will host England in a 150th Anniversary Heritage fixture at Hampden Park with Andy Robertson preparing to lead his side out once again. The two nations last played each other in the Euros 2020 group stage. While the match ended in a 0-0 draw, Scotland have been on a phenomenal incline and are storming through their Euros 2024 qualifying campaign with Scott McTominay already the joint top-scorer.

As Scotland look ahead to their upcoming match, here are some of the latest transfer stories from Hibs and Hearts Scottish Premiership rivals...

Dons director seeks EFL swap

Aberdeen academy director Gavin Levey is poised to leave Pittodrie for a similar position with English Championship club Swansea City, where he will replace fellow Scot Andy Goldie, who recently left for Southampton (Daily Record).

Levey has been a long-serving figure for the Dons but in more recent seasons he has been seeing more and more of his players come through the academy and into the Aberdeen first-team. He has also overseen a process that saw the likes of Scott McKenna and Calvin Ramsay come through and on to Premier League moves.

Ex-Rangers man could head to Russia says agent

Alfredo Morelos’ agent, Martin Camagno, has raised the possibility of the striker joining a Russian club in January despite the 27-year-old having agreed a two-year deal with Brazilian club Santos last week following his summer exit from Rangers and being linked with moves to Spartak Moscow and Zenit St Petersburg (Sport 24).

It had been widely speculated that Neymar’s move to the Saudi Pro League would help fund Morelos’ move back to South America, however the rumour mill has once again cited that the Colombian could be headed for a move to the black-listed country following his departure from Rangers at the end of the 2022/23 season.

Scotland boss sends message to Newcastle star

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke says Newcastle United winger Harvey Barnes will have to make the next move should he want to switch his allegiance from England and that he has not spoken to the 25-year-old for some time (The Scotsman)

The Scottish Sun also reported that the Tartan Army boss insists he will not be begging Barnes or his Newcastle teammate Elliot Anderson to join the squad and only wants players who are fully committed to playing for Scotland.

