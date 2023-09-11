Watch more videos on Shots!

After a year without a win over their Edinburgh rivals, yesterday’s derby saw Hibs beat Hearts 1-0 to secure a vital three points as well as lift the Capital Cup.

What would prove to be the only goal of the match came seconds before half-time as a strike from Abbie Ferguson, off a Naomi Powell corner, was reflected into the goal by the Jamtarts’ goalkeeper Charlotte Parker-Smith.

Hibs looked in control for much of the 90 minutes, despite increasing levels of fight from the home side. However, the Hibees defenders were all on excellent form and despite the ‘kitchen sink’ being thrown at them, Leah Eddie, Poppy Lawson, Lauren Doran-Barr and Mya Christie ensured they kept a necessary clean sheet.

Hibs’ Poppy Lawson defends against Hearts’ Danni Findlay

Following the trophy presentation, Lawson spoke to Edinburgh News on her team’s performance and growing relationship with club captain Eddie and new manager Grant Scott:

“I am delighted, every single person in that changin room is delighted. We knew coming here we needed the three points, we knew it would be tough with the crowd and coming away from home. But like I said we knew we needed the three points and that’s what we’ve gone and done.”

Much has been made of her and Eddie’s on-pitch relationship which is growing from strength to strength and when asked how important it was to keep the ball far from the goal, Lawson said: “That’s what we are there for. Mine and Eddie’s job is to keep the clean sheet and the message coming in was if we can keep the clean sheet then we will go on to win the game and that’s exactly what we’ve gone and done.

“(Eddie) is a great person to play with, off the pitch we get on and that always helps. We bounce off each other, we’re willing to learn from each other. It’s not her saying to do one thing and me disagreeing - we will always come to a conclusion.”

Lawson, 20, and Eddie, 23, form part of a very young backline, but the former Manchester United academy player has no qualms about reports of lack of experience and instead insists: “I’ve still got tons of experience playing (at centre-back), same with Leah Eddie - she’s been playing there at Scotland International.

“We’ve got experience and we know we’ve also got the talent and sometimes it’s the talent that gives you the experience. I think - the backline was outstanding today from everyone that came off and on.”

Lawson was also asked about her relationship with Grant Scott. While Scott has previously worked with Hibs, this is the first time Lawson and he have teamed up and the young defender is nothing but positive about her new manager: “He’s a great guy - his details in everything is minute. He’s such a great people person, he manages every player to their needs and that’s what this club needed.”

Following their win, Hibs now have two wins from their opening six games but Lawson knows that this is only the beginning and the Hibees fans should be expecting far more wins as the weeks progress.