Hibs chief explains why Nick Montgomery is the right fit as next manager confirmed

Following the sacking of Lee Johnson, Hibs have now confirmed their new manager for 2023/24 season

After weeks of speculation following the sacking of Lee Johnson, Hibernian Football Club have announced Nick Montgomery as their new manager. Montgomery joins from A-League side Central Coast Mariners and he has joined the Easter Road outfit on a three-year deal.

The 41-year-old will be joined by Portuguese duo Sergio Raimundo (Assistant Head Coach) and Miguel de Oliveira Miranda (Goalkeeping Coach) who have both worked alongside Montgomery in Australia.

Hibs’ Director of Football, Brian McDermott, has said on the appointment: “We are delighted to welcome Nick to Hibernian FC and are really excited about bringing him to the Football Club.

“I’ve followed Nick’s career for a number of years. As a player, he was a leader and he’s brought that quality into his managerial and coaching career. What he’s done as a coach is really impressive.

“He helped rebuild what is now a successful Academy and did a magnificent job of bringing through and developing young players. Alongside this, he has incredibly strong coaching credentials.

“Ian (Gordon) Ben (Kensell), the Board of Directors, and I believe that Nick is the right fit for this Football Club. He has a real strong, distinctive style of play, is a front-foot manager, and what he achieved at Central Coast Mariners last season was phenomenal.

“He created a strong relationship and camaraderie between the supporters, players and staff, and he’s an excellent man manager which has seen him get the best out of the players he’s worked with.

“Everyone has bought into him as a person and as a coach. We look forward to working with him and bringing successful times to this fantastic football club.”

Montgomery already has a reputation as one of the best young coaches in Australia after he led the Central Coast Mariners to the A-League Championship last season - their first in ten years. The manager has also made over 500 appearances as a player, featuring in the English Premier League and English Championship as well as the Australian A-League and has won two caps for Scotland’s Under-21s.