No-one below 6/10 as Hibs win the Edinburgh Derby and Capital Cup at Tynecastle

Leah Eddie shines for her club as Hibs take back the Capital Club

Despite opportunities for Hearts, Hibs come away as the winners of the Capital Cup

Derby Day at Tynecastle. Courtesy of Baillie Gifford, all fans were able to pile into the Gorgie-based stadium for free as the two Edinburgh based clubs prepared themselves for one of the fiercest fixtures on the schedule.

Of course, it wasn’t just the magical three points for the domestic league up the grabs but The Capital Cup as well with Hearts the holders.

And in true Scottish fashion, following a week of blissful sunshine and warmth, the rain hammered down just as the referee blew the first whistle. But that disheartened no-one as play ran from end to end with the Hibees setting up goal scoring opportunities well within the opening five minutes.

The Jamtarts thought they were set to be given the upper hand within as they scored from a corner 21 minutes into play but Hibs were saved by the ref’s whistle after a foul had been spotted in the box.

As the rain subsided the action heated up with both sides once again attacking the goal with the ball wending its way up and down the Tynecastle green on several occasions. And, with only seconds on the clock before half-time, Hibs were finally able to find the back of the net after an own goal from Charlotte Parker-Smith off Abbie Ferguson.

This could have been a phenomenal opportunity for the homeside to really firm up their position as the dominant team in Edinburgh. However, with the exception of Georgia Timms, Hearts struggled to turn up and Hibs pounced on the chance to prove to the city that they have the upper hand. Once one of the strongest sides in the league, what better way to announce a Grant Scott comeback than an Edinburgh Derby win.

As the green-side of Edinburgh celebrate their win, here is our Edinburgh News rated their players...

13. Katlynn Fraine (GK) 8/10

A clean sheet for Fraine. As the tensions rose, Fraine was able to keep her much-needed cool and ensured the ball went nowhere near the back of the net.

3. Mya Christie (left-back) 7/10

At just 19-years-old. Mya Christie is set to become one of the great defenders. She produced an spectacular attacking display but struggled more against the tougher wingers, such as Hearts’ Timms. Injury ended Christie’s fixture early but as she walked off the pitch, it does not look like a long-standing concern,

Abbie Ferguson celebrates the win with Hibs fans at Tynecastle

5. Jorian Nicole Baucom (striker) 6/10

Some excellent shots early on in the first-half to spice up the game but Baucom often opted for fanciful skill when a simple pass would have worked better. Often looked

6. Leah Eddie captain (centre-half) 8/10

Eddie was happy to commit some unnecessary fouls in the first-half, but she was a formidable figure in the back for the Hibees, happy to kick the ball out of play if it meant removing imminent danger.

The Hibees captain also produced a crucial save in the 78th minute, hindering a possible equaliser from Timms.

7. Abbie Ferguson (central midfield) 8/10

A relatively quiet yet useful first half for the centre attacking midfielder. However, she was the player final able to differentiate the two sides on the brink of half-time, scoring a well-deserved goal for the team.

Unfortunately, as tensions heightened and seconds on the clock remained, Ferguson found herself the recipient of a yellow card for shirt-tugging.

10. Shannon McGregor (right-midfield) 7/10

Coming up against one of the greatest midfielders in the world in Ciara Grant, McGregor formed much more of the defence package than the attacking, and was often first to clear the ball when a perilous moment was near her.

McGregor also attempted to score the team’s second goal but sent the ball just high of the net in the 72nd minute.

22. Lauren Doran-Barr (right wing-back) 7/10

A quiet yet consistent figure for the Hibees as she ensured her patch was cleared of all opposition balls.

24. Tegan Bowie (left wing) 9/10

Along with teammate Christie, Bowie was one of the hardest workers of the derby, constantly running the ball end-to-end. One of the strongest playmakers of the 90 minutes in spite of her contentious first-half foul.

27. Naomi Powell (central defensive midfielder) 6/10

While not one of the stand-out figures of the fixture, Powell took what proved to be a game-changing corner with seconds to go before half-time.

28. Brooke Nunn (winger) 6/10

Similarly to her number 24 counter-part, Nunn was a solid feature on the right-hand side, adding to the goal attempt-party as she sent two just wide of the Hearts’ keeper.

33. Poppy Lawson (RB) 6/10

A crucial save in the 59th minute brought Lawson more significantly into the action, but she formed part of a solid defence team for the Hibs

Sub: Shannon Leishman 6/10

While not quite as effective as who she replaced, Leishman was still a vital cog in Hibs’ defence team

Sub: Livingstone 6/10

A relatively quiet substitution but was always happy to create open space and chances as Hibs clung onto their 1-0 lead.

Sub: Michaela McAlonie 7/10

An impactful substitution who got straight into the action, firing the ball up the ground in the hope of setting Livingstone up.

Sub: Eilidh Adams 7/10