New Hibs manager to be unveiled ‘in the coming days’ as club gives green light

Hibs sacked former manager Lee Johnson last month after a tough start to the season.

The Scottish Premiership action has been put on ice while the international break plays out but there’s plenty to look forward to once domestic football resumes, including a huge arrival and boost for Hibs.

The Edinburgh outfit will return to action having last chalked up a much-needed 2-0 win over Aberdeen to give them their first three points of the league season. They recently parted ways with former manager Lee Johnson as a result of their tricky start to the campaign but good news appears to be on the horizon as a big update on the coaching front has landed.

After ongoing talks, Hibs are looking at a new era at Easter Road as they are now reportedly set to unveil their new manager as early as next week. Announced by Record Sport, negotiations have been finalised to bring in former Sheffield United midfielder Nick Montgomery to take the wheel at the club.

The report states a compensation agreement is now in place with his current club, the Central Coast Mariners, who compete in Australia’s A-League. Montgomery has been with the club since 2021 — his first senior managerial role. The outfit won the A-League title under his reign earlier this year.

The Mariners, who Montgomery also represented during his playing days, will receive about £50,000 in compensation, having given the green light for the 41-year-old to travel to Scotland. He will replace Johnson, who was dismissed last month after 12 months at Easter Road.