Former Hibs, Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, Wolves and Burnley striker signs for Wrexham

The 39 times capped Scotland international has been a free agent since leaving Dundee United at the end of last season.

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 8th Sep 2023, 15:44 BST
Former Hibs striker Steven Fletcher has found a new club after signing with English Football League side Wrexham.

The 39 times capped Scotland international has been a free agent since leaving Dundee United at the end of last season but has now agreed a deal to join the Welsh side - who are owned by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. Fletcher may have begun his football journey in Scotland with the Hibees but the bulk of his career has been spent in the Premier League and EFL.

The now 36-year old came through the youth set up at the Leith club and scored 52 goals in 189 matches between 2003 and 2009 before completing a £3 million move to Burnley. After the Clarets he went on to represent Wolverhampton Wanderers, Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, Stoke City and even had a brief loan spell in France with Marseille.

He was a regular for the Scotland men’s national side at that time and returned to the Scottish top flight last summer when he signed for Dundee United. However, he couldn’t save them from relegation and was released from his contract at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

And on his move to North Wales, Fletcher said: “Hopefully I can bring a lot of experience. I’m 36, I’m still fit and still raring to go. One of the biggest selling points was the ambition of the Club, and if I can help with that then great.

“I don’t think you can not see what has been happening at Wrexham – it’s been a great experience for the fans, players and owners so hopefully we can continue that.”

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson added: “I’m really pleased with the addition of Steve to the squad. He’s missed football through pre-season but he’s trained today with the lads and it’s good to have him on board. His pedigree speaks for itself, and he’s played most of his career at a very high level. He’s an excellent professional and that’s really important to fit in with the group here.”

