Hibs forward Martin Boyle is unsure whether Australia manager Graham Arnold would be keen to take charge at Easter Road.

The 60-year-old has been one of several names to be linked with the vacancy after Lee Johnson left his role at the club last month. Central Coast Mariners manager Nick Montgomery is favourite to take charge and Hibs star Boyle believes Arnold’s ‘unfinished business’ may rule him out of the running.

Australia head coach Graham Arnold has emerged as an early contender for the Hibs vacancy.

He said: “It’s obviously a massive job and [Arnold’s] been linked with it, but I don’t deal with that side of things, if he was offered it that’s great for him but he enjoys what he does here.

“He feels he has some unfinished business, I’m happy to say he’s my coach on either side of things. We’ve got a fantastic relationship. What he’s done for me over the last few years has been incredible. The only thing I can do is repay that faith on the pitch.”

Rangers wanted AC Milan star

Former Rangers defender Bert Konterman has revealed his old club were keen on a deal for AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders 12 months prior to his move to the Serie A giants.

The 25-year-old joined Milan in a reported £15million deal this summer after scoring 13 goals and providing 15 assists in 128 appearances for Eredivise club AZ Alkmaar over the last four seasons.

However, his career could have taken a different path had Konterman advised otherwise during the summer of 2022.

He told NOS: “Rangers, my old club, wanted him. Martin asked me what was wise. I thought it was wiser to stay at AZ. Rangers are a big club, but he was not ready at AZ yet and maybe even bigger clubs would come in a year.

“Moreover, I thought he would fit better in Spanish or Italian football. Fortunately, that came true. It’s a good thing he didn’t go. His patience has definitely been rewarded. He had a fantastic year at AZ and now plays for AC Milan.”

Celtic star praised after international bow

South Korea head coach Jurgen Klinsmann has tipped Celtic star Yang Hyun-jun for a big future after he made his senior international debut.

The 21-year-old joined the reigning Premiership champions from Gangwon in a £2million move this summer and he has appeared in all five of Celtic’s competitive fixtures so far this season.

The winger came off the bench to earn his first senior cap for South Korea in a goalless draw against Wales on Thursday and Klinsmann is impressed with what he has witnessed from the Celtic star.

He said: “Yang has been playing well for Celtic and he came on here and was good too.