Latest transfer news as Hibs continue search for new manager and Rangers hope to hold on to star defender

Hibs are still on the hunt for a new manager, following the recent sacking of Lee Johnson, but have been able to bounce back from their defeat to Aston Villa in the European Conference League play-offs with a 2-0 win over Aberdeen at Pittodrie Stadium.

Meanwhile, their Edinburgh rivals are suffering from two recent defeats, including a heavy 4-0 to PAOK in the European play-offs. They were, however, unable to bounce back in the same manner their Easter Road rivals were, as they were then subjected to a 1-0 defeat at Tynecastle to Motherwell.

As both sides look to rebuild after a period of significant change, here are the latest stories from Hibs, Hearts and their Scottish Premiership rivals following the conclusion of the transfer window...

Dinamo Zagreb seek Rangers star

Rangers left-back Borna Barisic is being targeted by Dinamo Zagreb, with the transfer window still open in the 30-year-old’s homeland until Friday (Germanijak). The reports do suggest that it might take a ‘miracle’ for this to happen and claim it is much more likely the defender will move in January.

However, despite the rumours, the Scottish football journalist Mark McDougall took to his personal X (formerly Twitter) account to report there was “no truth” behind the news, indicating that the Croatian international would instead be playing at Ibrox at least until his contract runs out.

Former boss not on Hibs’ shortlist

Former Hibernian manager Neil Lennon is not on the Edinburgh club’s shortlist as they seek a replacement for Lee Johnson (The Scotsman).

The Leith-based club have reportedly been speaking to five contenders, Nick Montgommery being the primary target, and while the other four names have not been revealed, it is understood that the former Hibs boss Lennon is not one of them.

Former Sheffield United player Montgomery, who has been in charge of A-League side Central Coast Mariners since 2021, has emerged as the new front-runner for the role this week, but the process is still ongoing and Hibs’ board are set to make their choice in the coming days.

Celtic hope to tie down key midfielder

Matt O’Riley is the latest Celtic player set for new contract talks as the club looks for a quick conclusion to negotiations with the midfielder. (The Scottish Sun)