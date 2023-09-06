Nick Montgomery to Hibs next manager claim, Hearts ‘move’ and Scotland call-up
Hibs and Hearts latest news and updates from rivals across the Scottish Premiership
Former Hibs star Tam McManus believes Nick Montgomery will be ‘licking his lips’ over the prospect of taking charge at Easter Road.
Ten days have passed since Lee Johnson parted company with Hibs and there have been a whole host of eye-catching names linked with the job. Former Celtic boss Neil Lennon has been linked with a return to Easter Road and the likes of St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson and Australia manager Graham Arnold have also been named as possible candidates to succeed Johnson.
However, with face-to-face meetings with interested parties set to take place this week, Montgomery has quickly emerged as the favourite to take charge - and McManus believes he will need time and patience from everyone at the club if he is appointed.
Writing in his Daily Record column, the former Hibs and Dundee striker said: “Whoever gets the job, there needs to be a degree of patience from the board and the fans.
“If it’s Montgomery, he’s coming in from the other side of the world and has to be given a proper chance to bed into Scottish football, have a look at his staff and get his ideas across. You also have to give a guy two or three transfer windows to get his team in. In saying that, Hibs have a lot of options in the final third and I reckon Montgomery will be licking his lips when he sees Martin Boyle, Dylan Vente, Adam Le Fondre, Christian Doidge and Elie Youan.”
Hearts consider free agent move after injury blow
Hearts are said to be scouring the free agent market after on-loan right-back Odel Offiah returned to parent club Brighton and Hove Albion.
The 20-year-old is said to have suffered ‘a medical incident’ last week and has returned to the English Premier League club after he was reportedly rushed to hospital for treatment days earlier. The loan deal has not yet been terminated but Hearts are reportedly considering a move for a free agent if Offiah is unable to return to Tynecastle.
Rangers keeper lands Scotland call-up
Robby McCrorie has been called up to the Scotland squad for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifier against Cyprus and next week’s friendly with England.
The Rangers keeper replaces Motherwell stopper Liam Kelly after he and Newcastle United youngster Elliot Anderson pulled out of the squad on Wednesday. McCrorie has represented the Tartan Army at several age groups at youth level but could now earn his first senior cap as he battles with Angus Gunn and Zander Clark for a place in Steve Clarke’s starting lineup.