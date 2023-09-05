Here are the latest news headlines from Hearts and Hibs’ Scottish Premiership rivals and across the SPFL.

Hearts were beaten 1-0 at home by Motherwell last time out and have made a slow start to the new Scottish Premiership season. They are back in action after the international break at home to Aberdeen as they look to return to winning ways.

Hibs, on the other hand, picked up an impressive 2-0 away win last Saturday away at Aberdeen and will be in a confident mood. They are on their travels again next up against Kilmarnock.

Elsewhere in the league, Celtic beat rivals Rangers courtesy of a Kyogo Furuhashi strike. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours.

Plans condemned

The SNP, Labour and Scottish Greens have condemned UK Government proposals that would place restrictions on football fans travelling to games in Scotland. The consultation suggests limits on buses carrying supporters to matches north of the border.

Fans would not be allowed within ten miles of a stadium without the permission of police, to arrive earlier than two hours before a game and buses would be forbidden to stop at a pub for alcohol unless it was consumed with a meal.

Mr Stephen Flynn, the Aberdeen South MP, has said: “These unworkable, unmanageable and unenforceable proposals belong in the bin. Scotland’s football attendance, the highest in Europe, is something to be celebrated and encouraged, not punished as the Tories are seeking to do with these absurd suggestions. This will have a severe impact, not just on our football clubs, but the small businesses and firms who rely on matchday travel and footfall.

“At a time when Scotland is in the midst of a crucial European qualification campaign, it’s telling that the UK Government would issue such a tone-deaf and damaging proposal for our game.”

Former Hibs boss latest

As per the Yorkshire Post, Lee Johnson has emerged as a bookies candidate for the vacant Charlton Athletic job. The former Bristol City and Sunderland boss is in the hunt for a new job following his sacking by the Edinburgh outfit last month after their slow start to the season. He joined the Easter Road club back in May last year and went on to win 38.5% of games in charge.

Hibs managerial update

Hibs are continuing their search for Johnson’s replacement and Central Coast Mariners’ Nick Montgomery continues to be heavily linked with a move from Down Under. As per Edinburgh Evening News reported, the former Sheffield United man is on a shortlist of five potential names for the position. He has been managing in the A-League since 2021 and won the Championship in the last campaign.

Departed Livingston man finds new home

Centre-back Jack Fitzwater has been snapped up by Exeter City following his departure from Livingston at the end of last season. The 25-year-old, who has been on the books at West Brom in the past, has decided to move back down the border to England for a new chapter in his career in Devon. He has joined Gary Caldwell’s Grecians as they sit top of the League One table after an impressive start to the campaign.

Celtic man eager to stake his claim

Liam Scales helped Celtic win the Glasgow derby and played a key role in helping his side keep a clean sheet. He is now eager to keep his place in Brendan Rodgers’ starting XI and has said, as per the Daily Record: “Look, all I can do is do my best. I need to make it difficult for the manager and just put in good performances.