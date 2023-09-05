News you can trust since 1873
13 free agents available to Hearts and Hibs including former Celtic and Newcastle stars

There are some intriguing options available to both Hibs and Hearts on a list of current free agents.

By Mark Carruthers
Published 5th Sep 2023, 06:45 BST

The summer transfer window slammed shut on Friday night as Hearts and Hibs were left to reflect on what had been a challenging summer in the transfer market. It was off-field matters that dominated the final days of the window for Hibs as they focused on their attempts to identify a successor to former manager Lee Johnson following his departure last month and there are hopes a new man will be in place when they return to action after the summer break.

Hearts allowed a number of players to depart on loan as goalkeeper Harry Stone joined Queen of the South and Connor Smith made a season-long move to English non-league club Scunthorpe United with a view to making a permanent switch at the end of the campaign. Any further cash or loan deals will have to wait until the January transfer window opens - but there are some intriguing options available for both clubs in the free agent market.

1. Ciaran Clark

1. Ciaran Clark

Last club: Newcastle United Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

2. Axel Tuanzebe

2. Axel Tuanzebe

Last club: Manchester United Photo: Getty Images

3. Nampalys Mendy

3. Nampalys Mendy

Last club: Leicester City Photo: Getty Images

4. Andre Gray

4. Andre Gray

Last club: Aris Saloniki Photo: Getty

