The latest news from around the Premiership as Hibs plan talks with a new manager and Hearts are told to use the international break to their advantage.

Hibs are making progress with their bid to name a successor to former manager Lee Johnson. Despite reports in Australia suggesting Central Coast Mariners boss Nick Montgomery was set to take charge at Easter Road, the Hibs hierarchy are yet to make a firm decision and will meet a number of candidates over the coming days.

Montgomery is on the shortlist and is one of several managers to be linked with the vacancy since Johnson left his position last weekend. Former boss Neil Lennon, St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson and Australia manager Graham Arnold have all been reported as targets for Hibs.

Patrick McPartlin has reported: “Reports in Australia on Monday suggested the 41-year-old former Scotland Under-21 cap had all but been appointed, and was travelling to Edinburgh having said his goodbyes to the Mariners playing squad but the Evening News understands that nothing has been agreed just yet, with Hibs chiefs still to meet with the five individuals on the shortlist.”

Meanwhile, McBookie are no longer taking betting on the next manager at Hibs, and the same can be said of bettingodds.

Hearts keeper sets aim for international break

Zander Clark wants Hearts to use their two-week break to move on from their European exit and Sunday’s home defeat against Motherwell. Clark is one of a number of Hearts players that will switch their focus on domestic matters to international duty as he joins up with the Scotland squad for a Euro 2024 qualifier against Cyprus and a friendly with England.

But the Hearts stopper has admitted he believes the international break will allow both him and his team-mates to ‘get their focus back’ for when they return to Premiership action with a home game against Aberdeen in two weeks time.

He said: “As players we wanted to keep that Thursday-Sunday routine going but it wasn’t meant to be and we’ve got the international break coming up now which gives us a chance to reset and get our focus back,try and be in a better place come the end of the break and try and make sure we’re good to go.

“Obviously you’ve got the travel and stuff but we had enough freshness in the team, we know as players we need to thrive off going and playing a game of football, we can’t use it as excuses. It wasn’t good enough and we know that.”

The full story can be read here

Celtic eye Liverpool star as Joe Hart replacement

Brendan Rodgers is considering a move for Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher as he looks for a long-term replacement for Joe Hart.

The former England goalkeeper was in fine form once again on Sunday as he kept a clean sheet in his side’s 1-0 win at Old Firm rivals Rangers and has been a shrewd addition since joining the current Premiership champions in August 2021.

However, Hart is out of contract at the end of the season and Rodgers is keen on a move for ten-times capped Republic of Ireland international Kelleher as his replacement - according to The Sun.

Former World Cup referee questions Old Firm ‘goal’ deicision

Former English Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher believes Rangers were robbed of a goal in Sunday’s Old Firm derby defeat against Celtic.

A single goal from Kyogo Furuhashi decided the contest in favour of the Hoops - but Rangers were left aggrieved by a decision to disallow a goal from Kemar Roofe after Cyriel Dessers had taken possession from Gustaf Lagerbielke in the moments before the strike. On-field referee Don Robertson gave the goal initially but overturned his decision when advised to look at the pitchside monitor by VAR official Alan Muir

Assessing the situation, Gallagher told Sky Sports News : He said: “The referee has got it correct on the pitch, I don’t think it’s a foul. He gets in front of him and is committing no foul at that point. All I can think is when he goes to the screen if he thinks he pushes him but if the VAR hadn’t intervened nobody would have complained.