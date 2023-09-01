Hearts have confirmed midfielder Connor Smith has joined English non-league club Scunthorpe United on a season-long loan deal.

The 21-year-old came through the youth system at Hearts and made his senior debut in May 2018 against Kilmarnock before going to spend time on loan with Cowdenbeath, Arbroath, Cove Rangers, Queens Park and Hamilton Academical.

After making 19 appearances in all competitions for the latter last season, Smith will now make another temporary move away from Tynecastle as he joins a Scunthorpe side competing in the National League North, the second tier of the English non-league game.

The loan deal - which could be converted into a permanent move next summer - is subject to international clearance and clearance from the National League and English Football Association.

Smith has since explained in an interview with the Scunthorpe website: “As soon as I heard about the interest from the club, I spoke to my agent and I spoke to a few boys at Hearts and they said it’s a massive club on the way back up. It was a no brainer for me,” he said. “This is the first time I’ve ever moved away from my family, so it was a hard decision to make, but now I’m here I cannot wait to get started.

“I’ve seen that the club are top of the league. Obviously getting into the team is going to be tough, but I want to try and do that and play games. There are a lot of games, Saturday and Tuesday, which is ideal for me and just what I need to get flying and hopefully my mum and dad will come down and watch me as much as possible.

“In the last few years, I’ve played good football and I’ve enjoyed it. I was at Hamilton and Queen’s Park over the last two years and I’ve really enjoyed it. I’ve been playing football, which is what I’m here to do as well.

“I spoke to the manager and he said I’m here to play, and that was important for me. I want to come in and contribute with goals, assists and to play well for the team. I can’t wait to play here (at Glanford Park). I know the game on Saturday is away but I can’t wait to be playing here.

“I had a walk round the stadium with the gaffer earlier and he was saying that the fans are crazy for this level. He said about the support away and at home, so that’s going to be great for me and the club.”

Rangers defender in deadline day u-turn

Rangers defender Leon King has reportedly opted against a deadline day move away from Ibrox.

Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph had revealed earlier this week that the centre-back was the subject of interest from clubs in England and Europe over the final days of the window. However, he has now taken to social media to confirm King will remain part of Michael Beale’s squad after ‘considering possible loan opportunities’.

King had been suggested as a possible target for English Championship club Queens Park Rangers as they looked to hand the defender his first competitive action of the season after failing to appear in any of Rangers league or cup fixtures during the opening month of the campaign.

Former Chelsea and Liverpool stars help Dundee land youngster

Dundee have taken their hectic summer of transfer activity into the final hours of the transfer window after taking Burnley winger Marcel Lewis on loan.

The 21-year-old has become the 15th new arrival at Dens Park since the end of last season and manager Tony Docherty has revealed a former Dundee captain played a key role in helping the season-long deal come to fruition.

