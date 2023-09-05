Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rangers spent big in the summer transfer window but two former Scotland forwards both agree they should have tried to sign Hearts captain Lawrence Shankland. Sunday’s 1-0 home defeat to Celtic in the first Old Firm derby of the season has raised questions over the effectiveness of Rangers’ summer recruitment.

The Ibrox club spent big over the past few months but have been knocked out of the UEFA Champions League and have already fallen four points behind their Glasgow rivals in the Scottish Premiership table going into the international break. Having brought in the likes of Cyriel Dessers, Danilo and Sam Lammers in the forward position it has made two former strikers question why Michael Beale didn’t look closer to home with his recruitment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Specifically, Hearts’ skipper Shankland, who both Rangers legend Kris Boyd and Scotland icon James McFadden believe they should have gone after. The pair were speaking after Sunday’s Old Firm derby.

Boyd said: “I know it’s easy in hindsight maybe but you’ve got something that has happened in the par, it happened to myself. You’re scoring against everybody else, yes you are going to be judged on the big games, I totally get that.

“But for the money that has been spent, why don’t you go and get a Lawrence Shankland - somebody who knows the league, who scores goals. You can then say to yourself, well the pressure is on to find one out and out number nine who can lead the line in the big games. You know he is going to take care of the rest, why don’t you?”

McFadden was in agreement, stating: “By the way, there is more to Lawrence Shankland’s game than goals as well, his all-round play is excellent. I agree with you, you look at the money that has been spent on the players that Rangers have brought in... And I know sometimes you look at it and say ‘Can they do it in Europe, can they do it in the big games?’