Hearts ‘eye’ move amid Odel Offiah latest news

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hearts look to be scouting the free agent market for a potential new recruit at right back after Odel Offiah returned to parent club Brighton & Hove Albion.

The defender’s loan spell at Tynecastle has not been terminated, nor have there been suggestions that will happen, but his immediate future is currently in doubt following a ‘medical incident’ last week. The 20-year old was reportedly rushed to hospital for treatment before heading back to the south coast to recover.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Details of what exactly happened to the London-born starlet are being kept private and it remains to be seen when or if he will be coming back to Edinburgh. That means that the Hearts’ scouting team may have to turn their attention back to finding another right sided full back despite the transfer window closing last week, with The Scotsman reporting that Hearts are ‘eyeing up’ free agents in that position.

Clubs across the UK can no longer buy and sell players but they are still able to snap up talent from the free agent market and that is where the Jambos will have to look. One player who remains available is former Hearts’ favourite Michael Smith, who was released by the club at the end of the season. Some fans have suggested that the club should look at the possibility of bringing the Northern Ireland international back on a short term basis as cover for Nathaniel Atkinson.