Hearts ‘eye’ move amid Odel Offiah latest news
Latest Hearts news and transfer rumours includes an update on potential recruitment plans
Hearts look to be scouting the free agent market for a potential new recruit at right back after Odel Offiah returned to parent club Brighton & Hove Albion.
The defender’s loan spell at Tynecastle has not been terminated, nor have there been suggestions that will happen, but his immediate future is currently in doubt following a ‘medical incident’ last week. The 20-year old was reportedly rushed to hospital for treatment before heading back to the south coast to recover.
Details of what exactly happened to the London-born starlet are being kept private and it remains to be seen when or if he will be coming back to Edinburgh. That means that the Hearts’ scouting team may have to turn their attention back to finding another right sided full back despite the transfer window closing last week, with The Scotsman reporting that Hearts are ‘eyeing up’ free agents in that position.
Clubs across the UK can no longer buy and sell players but they are still able to snap up talent from the free agent market and that is where the Jambos will have to look. One player who remains available is former Hearts’ favourite Michael Smith, who was released by the club at the end of the season. Some fans have suggested that the club should look at the possibility of bringing the Northern Ireland international back on a short term basis as cover for Nathaniel Atkinson.
Offiah scored on his Hearts debut when he netted the second goal in their 4-0 Viaplay Cup victory over Partick Thistle at Tynecastle last month before going on to make three more appearances for the club - the last of which saw him coming off the bench in the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League tie with PAOK in Greece. The defender has been with Brighton since 2017 and signed his first senior contract in 2021.